Talented Nasir Iqbal eyes on more international events

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A world no. 102 squash player Nasir Iqbal has won 12th consecutive internationals title by recording victory against world no. 44 Tayyab Aslam in PSF Combaxx Squash Championship at Islamabad.

The score of the final was 8-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 as the final lasted for 49-minute. World No. 102 Nasir Iqbal came back to form after doping ban by winning 12 national and international events so far.

He defeated Pakistan No. 1 and World No. 44 in the final of the PSF Comeback sports Squash Championship. He also won the PSF Satellite International Squash Tournament in Peshawar and also won the Sindh Open title four times.

Talking to media persons, Nasir Iqbal said that his eyes were on the world champion title and with the grace of Almighty Allah one day I would make this dream a reality. If there was not a ban issue, he would have won many awards for Pakistan, he added.

"I am taking training from my brother and coach Tahir Iqbal in the Directorate of Sports Squash academy setup at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex and hopefully things will be better in the days to come," Nasir Iqbal said. He said that he is very grateful to DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak for providing him all facilities.