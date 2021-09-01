UrduPoint.com

Talented Nasir Iqbal Eyes On More International Events

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:33 PM

Talented Nasir Iqbal eyes on more international events

A world no. 102 squash player Nasir Iqbal has won 12th consecutive internationals title by recording victory against world no. 44 Tayyab Aslam in PSF Combaxx Squash Championship at Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A world no. 102 squash player Nasir Iqbal has won 12th consecutive internationals title by recording victory against world no. 44 Tayyab Aslam in PSF Combaxx Squash Championship at Islamabad.

The score of the final was 8-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 as the final lasted for 49-minute. World No. 102 Nasir Iqbal came back to form after doping ban by winning 12 national and international events so far.

He defeated Pakistan No. 1 and World No. 44 in the final of the PSF Comeback sports Squash Championship. He also won the PSF Satellite International Squash Tournament in Peshawar and also won the Sindh Open title four times.

Talking to media persons, Nasir Iqbal said that his eyes were on the world champion title and with the grace of Almighty Allah one day I would make this dream a reality. If there was not a ban issue, he would have won many awards for Pakistan, he added.

"I am taking training from my brother and coach Tahir Iqbal in the Directorate of Sports Squash academy setup at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex and hopefully things will be better in the days to come," Nasir Iqbal said. He said that he is very grateful to DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak for providing him all facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Squash Islamabad Peshawar World Sports Nasir Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

31 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

31 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.