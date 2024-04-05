Open Menu

Talented Youngsters Will Be Provided Chance In National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) An important meeting took place here on Friday between former hockey great Olympian Khawaja Junaid and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme  Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, wherein it was decided that the talented youngsters, identified through the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Programme would get the opportunity to participate in the National Games, scheduled to be held later this year.

The selected athletes will undergo rigorous training to hone their skills, enabling them to represent Pakistan with excellence, said a news release.

The meeting focused on the revival of hockey in Pakistan and the broader engagement of youth through sports initiatives.

Rana Mashhood underscored the government's commitment to revitalize hockey, highlighting ongoing efforts for that. It was discussed that Pakistan was gearing up for the South Asian Games (SAG), with a keen focus on showcasing country's talent on the international stage.

Rana highlighted sports' role in positively engaging the country's youth, highlighting its potential to foster unity, discipline, and national pride. He reiterated the government's unwavering support for initiatives aimed at harnessing the country's sporting talent and promoting a culture of athleticism and camaraderie. Khawaja Junaid expressed the optimism that the golden era of hockey in Pakistan would be revived. He commended the government's proactive approach for sports development. He assured his full support to the initiatives, discussed during the meeting. He emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and providing them with ample opportunities to excel.

The meeting concluded on a high note, with both the parties reaffirming their commitment to collaboratively work for the advancement of sports in Pakistan and the empowerment of its youth.

