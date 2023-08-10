Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan has been blessed with a plenty of talented youth and they are playing key role in the progress of the beloved motherland

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan has been blessed with a plenty of talented youth and they are playing key role in the progress of the beloved motherland.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized on the eve of International Youth Day under the banner of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Thursday.

A large number of students from various colleges and universities were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said the Punjab government is taking several effective measures to empower youth in every field of life. "Youth Affairs Department Punjab is aiming to make the E-Rozgar Project a success. Talented youth of the province is being imparted technical skills in various relevant fields through e-Rozgar Programme".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz further said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab is giving great significance to participation of youth in E-Rozgar Programme. "The potential young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar Programme courses to make their future bright," he added.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman in his address appreciated the holding of the International Youth Day ceremony. "This kinds of programmes and lectures played a key role in motivating the youth of the country. We need to convert these lectures into practical measures," he added.

Shahid Zaman further said that the Youth Affairs Department is planning to organize these useful workshops on a regular basis on various subjects such as cultural and e-commerce to provide equal opportunities to all youngsters belonging to multiple fields. "As many as 51,000 talented male and female youngsters are earning respectable livelihood after taking training from e-Rozgar Programme".

He said that E-Library is playing an important role for providing valuable guidance to youth of the province who are earning Rs 3.6 billion through freelancing. "There are 20 E-Libraries functioning in different districts of the province. We are planning to establish E-Libraries in all tehsils of the province".

Motivational speaker Mohammad Ali highlighted different features of Emotional Intelligence in his address. Shairoon Shahid also addressed the ceremony to encourage youth to take active part in constructive activities.

The male and female students of various colleges and universities also presented 'Milli Naghma'on this occasion.