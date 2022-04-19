Talha calls his positive dope test result an unintentional mistake

(@Abdulla99267510)

The weightlifter has written a letter to Pakistan Weightlifting Federation and did sorry, saying that he had no knowledge of it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Talha Talib, Pakistan's weightlifter, called his positive dope test result an "unintentional mistake" in a letter to the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF)

The International Testing Agency conducted dope tests along with International Weightlifting Federation in Gujranwala and Lahore for all Pakistani weightlifters.

Talha who could not pass the dope test recently wrote a letter and said that he did it unknowingly.

The test reports unveiled the symptoms of prohibited medicines in samples of three weightlifters including Talha which could lead to a ban of four years. Talha was suspended on March 14.

Talha said, “he had no idea about the presence of prohibited substances in his body”, saying that he would “never even think about violating doping rules”.

The weightlifter said he had no prior knowledge and therefore he was sorry.

According to the reports, Talha — whose previous nine dope tests all came back negative — had also decided against submitting B-sample as he trusts the laboratory results.

Talha won the first-ever medal for Pakistan in the World Weightlifting Championship, bagging bronze at Tashkent last year. He narrowly missed out on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.