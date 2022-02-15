UrduPoint.com

Talha Named Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting Ambassador

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Talha named Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting Ambassador

Pakistani ace weightlifter Talha Talib has been named as the Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting talent hunt ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani ace weightlifter Talha Talib has been named as the Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting talent hunt ambassador.

In a video message tweeted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Youth Affairs Usman Dar has asked the youth to be ready as Kamyab Jawan talent hunt in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) would be holding weightlifting competitions in different cities of the country.

"I congratulate and thank Talha for becoming Kamyab Jawan talent hunt ambassador. Weightlifting is an awesome sports and Talha is the pride of Pakistan," he said.

"Talha has highlighted the flag of the country at international level. He has become the ambassador of Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting Championship and we are bringing Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting Drive in your city so be ready. As Talha belongs to Gujranwala so we will start this Weightlifting Drive from his city from March," he said.

Dar asked the weightlifting lovers to register themselves at Kamyabjawan.gov.pk which would open till March 1. "Through this Weightlifting Drive, we will bring talented youth like Talha Talib to fore," he said.

