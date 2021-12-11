UrduPoint.com

Talha Talib Expresses Gratitude For Everyone's Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:26 PM

Talha Talib expresses gratitude for everyone's support

Pakistan’s ace weightlifter Talib says that he has hoped to win a gold medal for the country soon too.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) Talha Talib, Pakistan’s ace weightlifter, has expressed gratitude for everyone's support after winning country’s first ever medal at the World Weightlifting Championship on Friday.

He won a Bronze at the snatch event in the 67kg category.

Taking to Twitter, Talib said that he hoped to win a gold medal for the country soon too. He asked everyone to keep motivating him this way, saying that he had not responded to messages earlier because his Twitter account was not working in Uzbekistan.

The weightlifter from Gujranwala made history for Pakistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan as he lifted 143kg in his first attempt in the snatch event in the 67kg competition.

His following attempts of lifting 146kg and 147kg were unsuccessful, but the lift of 143kg in the first attempt was enough for him to secure a medal for Pakistan.

Talha last year won the Bronze medal in same category at the Asian Championship. The performance earned him a place at Tokyo Olympics, where he finished 5th. The performance at the Olympics brought him into the limelight and the country’s sports authorities assured him full support for future events.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Twitter Tokyo Gujranwala Same Tashkent Uzbekistan Gold Olympics Bronze Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Haldi pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky storm int ..

Haldi pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky storm into social media

20 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

19 minutes ago
 RPT: ANALYSIS - Ukraine Tensions Remain High After ..

RPT: ANALYSIS - Ukraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither S ..

19 minutes ago
 Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

32 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

32 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist

Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.