Pakistan’s ace weightlifter Talib says that he has hoped to win a gold medal for the country soon too.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) Talha Talib, Pakistan’s ace weightlifter, has expressed gratitude for everyone's support after winning country’s first ever medal at the World Weightlifting Championship on Friday.

He won a Bronze at the snatch event in the 67kg category.

Taking to Twitter, Talib said that he hoped to win a gold medal for the country soon too. He asked everyone to keep motivating him this way, saying that he had not responded to messages earlier because his Twitter account was not working in Uzbekistan.

The weightlifter from Gujranwala made history for Pakistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan as he lifted 143kg in his first attempt in the snatch event in the 67kg competition.

His following attempts of lifting 146kg and 147kg were unsuccessful, but the lift of 143kg in the first attempt was enough for him to secure a medal for Pakistan.

Talha last year won the Bronze medal in same category at the Asian Championship. The performance earned him a place at Tokyo Olympics, where he finished 5th. The performance at the Olympics brought him into the limelight and the country’s sports authorities assured him full support for future events.