Taliban Announce Resumption of Athletic Activities in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) has announced that sports activiites will resume in Afghanistan, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported on Sunday.

The precise date of the resumption is unknown yet.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has upended the life in the Central Asian country, including the sports. This, however, does not mean the country has nothing to report sports-wise as two Afghan athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, arrived on Saturday in Tokyo to participate in the 2020 Paralympic Games. The athletes were evacuated from the Afghanistan last weekend and spent a week in Paris until departing for Tokyo.