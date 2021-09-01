UrduPoint.com

Taliban Approve Afghanistan's First Cricket Test Since Takeover

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:02 PM

Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover

The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of the Islamists

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of the Islamists.

"We have got approval to send the team to Australia," chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket board Hamid Shinwari told AFP.

Related Topics

Taliban Cricket Afghanistan Australia

Recent Stories

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

3 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

3 minutes ago
 US Consul General meets PA Speaker

US Consul General meets PA Speaker

3 minutes ago
 184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over ..

184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over violation of corona SOPs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.