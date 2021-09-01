The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of the Islamists

"We have got approval to send the team to Australia," chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket board Hamid Shinwari told AFP.