Taliban Approve Afghanistan's First Cricket Test Since Takeover
Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:02 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of the Islamists.
"We have got approval to send the team to Australia," chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket board Hamid Shinwari told AFP.