Talisca Joins Saudi Arabian Side Al Nassr From Guangzhou FC

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:53 PM

Brazilian international Anderson Talisca has completed a move from Chinese Super League (CSL) giant Guangzhou FC to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Monday

"Al Nassr has officially signed with Brazilian star Anderson Talisca. With a contract that extends to 3 years, we wish him good luck with our stars," said the Saudi Arabian club in its Twitter post that also displayed a photo of Talisca with a yellow Al Nassr shirt.

"The Brazilian forward agreed to a 3-year contract with Al Nassr, with a transfer fee of 8 million Euros and a yearly salary of 6.5 million euros," sources close to the Brazilian told Xinhua.

Talisca had a yearly salary of 7.5 million euros at Guangzhou FC, his move could be a financial relief for the Chinese club who is under a harsh salary cap policy.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Benfica in August 2016 before moving to Guangzhou in June 2018 on a record transfer fee of 19 million euros. He scored 30 goals in 47 CSL matches and notched another six goals in 11 AFC Champions League match for Guangzhou.

The Brazilian remains stuck in Brazil after Guangzhou tried to bring him back to China but failed due to the strict immigration policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

