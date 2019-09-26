UrduPoint.com
Talks Ongoing For Khan-Brook Long-awaited Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:31 PM

Talks ongoing for Khan-Brook long-awaited showdown

Matchroom Sport promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that talks are ongoing for the long-awaited showdown between British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan and Kell Brook

"Talks ongoing, but nothing too serious at the moment. I think they both want a fight in December, and then try and make the fight in the spring," Hearn told Sky sports.

Khan (34-5, 21 KO's), 32, a former 140-pound world titleholder, recently announced a renewed interest in facing his longtime rival. A bout between the two English boxers has been talked about for over a decade.

Both fighters are looking to fight one more time this year before potentially squaring off in early 2020. Brook is aiming for the chief support fight of the highly-anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, which goes down on December 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

"Yeah, I believe I can fight on that. It's something different, it would be a different look. I know that I would be ready for that time.

"It will be a year by the time I get in, so I don't want an elite fight, but I want a good fight just to dip my feet back in the water."

