Talks ongoing for Khan-Brook long-awaited showdown

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Matchroom Sport promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that talks are ongoing for the long-awaited showdown between British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan and Kell Brook.

"Talks ongoing, but nothing too serious at the moment. I think they both want a fight in December, and then try and make the fight in the spring," Hearn told Sky sports.

Khan (34-5, 21 KO's), 32, a former 140-pound world titleholder, recently announced a renewed interest in facing his longtime rival. A bout between the two English boxers has been talked about for over a decade.

Both fighters are looking to fight one more time this year before potentially squaring off in early 2020. Brook is aiming for the chief support fight of the highly-anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, which goes down on December 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

"Yeah, I believe I can fight on that. It's something different, it would be a different look. I know that I would be ready for that time.

"It will be a year by the time I get in, so I don't want an elite fight, but I want a good fight just to dip my feet back in the water."