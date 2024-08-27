Open Menu

Tamasha Opens New Innings With First Int'l Streaming Of Cricket Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Tamasha opens new innings with First Int'l Streaming of cricket matches

Tamasha, the streaming platform in Pakistan, has secured international streaming rights for Pakistan’s test matches against Bangladesh in August and September, and the test match against England in October, through a partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Tamasha, the streaming platform in Pakistan, has secured international streaming rights for Pakistan’s test matches against Bangladesh in August and September, and the test match against England in October, through a partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

With 18 million monthly active viewers in June 2024, this marks Tamasha’s entry into international streaming, broadening its reach beyond Pakistan’s national borders into sub-Saharan Africa and India. This expansion allows cricket fans to access content that fuels their passion for the game, said a press release.

Launched in October 2021, Tamasha is the largest homegrown video streaming platform in Pakistan and is accessible to customers of all mobile operators in the country, bringing content to users' devices whether they are on the move, in a social setting, or at home.

Tamasha has also the exclusive streaming rights to 2024-2025 ICC Men’s and Women’s tournaments in Pakistan.

"Digital streaming platforms are revolutionizing how fans engage with and consume sports events globally. We are proud to bring some of the world’s greatest cricket events to viewers not only in Pakistan, but also to fans in sub-Saharan Africa and India, delivering content in the most accessible way possible,” explains Aamer Ejaz, President of Digital Platforms at Jazz. “Under our Digital Operator strategy, we provide services in entertainment, finance, education, healthcare and more; and we are delighted to make each of these experiences as widely accessible as possible.”

During the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in July 2024, Tamasha recorded over 18 million monthly active users and 70% of all digital views of the tournament, peaking at 9 million daily active users.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Cricket T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Sports Bangladesh Education Mobile June July August September October Women All Jazz Million

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports