ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Tamasha, the streaming platform in Pakistan, has secured international streaming rights for Pakistan’s test matches against Bangladesh in August and September, and the test match against England in October, through a partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

With 18 million monthly active viewers in June 2024, this marks Tamasha’s entry into international streaming, broadening its reach beyond Pakistan’s national borders into sub-Saharan Africa and India. This expansion allows cricket fans to access content that fuels their passion for the game, said a press release.

Launched in October 2021, Tamasha is the largest homegrown video streaming platform in Pakistan and is accessible to customers of all mobile operators in the country, bringing content to users' devices whether they are on the move, in a social setting, or at home.

Tamasha has also the exclusive streaming rights to 2024-2025 ICC Men’s and Women’s tournaments in Pakistan.

"Digital streaming platforms are revolutionizing how fans engage with and consume sports events globally. We are proud to bring some of the world’s greatest cricket events to viewers not only in Pakistan, but also to fans in sub-Saharan Africa and India, delivering content in the most accessible way possible,” explains Aamer Ejaz, President of Digital Platforms at Jazz. “Under our Digital Operator strategy, we provide services in entertainment, finance, education, healthcare and more; and we are delighted to make each of these experiences as widely accessible as possible.”

During the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in July 2024, Tamasha recorded over 18 million monthly active users and 70% of all digital views of the tournament, peaking at 9 million daily active users.