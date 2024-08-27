Tamasha Opens New Innings With First Int'l Streaming Of Cricket Matches
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Tamasha, the streaming platform in Pakistan, has secured international streaming rights for Pakistan’s test matches against Bangladesh in August and September, and the test match against England in October, through a partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Tamasha, the streaming platform in Pakistan, has secured international streaming rights for Pakistan’s test matches against Bangladesh in August and September, and the test match against England in October, through a partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
With 18 million monthly active viewers in June 2024, this marks Tamasha’s entry into international streaming, broadening its reach beyond Pakistan’s national borders into sub-Saharan Africa and India. This expansion allows cricket fans to access content that fuels their passion for the game, said a press release.
Launched in October 2021, Tamasha is the largest homegrown video streaming platform in Pakistan and is accessible to customers of all mobile operators in the country, bringing content to users' devices whether they are on the move, in a social setting, or at home.
Tamasha has also the exclusive streaming rights to 2024-2025 ICC Men’s and Women’s tournaments in Pakistan.
"Digital streaming platforms are revolutionizing how fans engage with and consume sports events globally. We are proud to bring some of the world’s greatest cricket events to viewers not only in Pakistan, but also to fans in sub-Saharan Africa and India, delivering content in the most accessible way possible,” explains Aamer Ejaz, President of Digital Platforms at Jazz. “Under our Digital Operator strategy, we provide services in entertainment, finance, education, healthcare and more; and we are delighted to make each of these experiences as widely accessible as possible.”
During the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in July 2024, Tamasha recorded over 18 million monthly active users and 70% of all digital views of the tournament, peaking at 9 million daily active users.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Sports
-
PakvBan: PCB announces free entry for students to watch second Test match7 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England7 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England7 hours ago
-
Athletics training camp from Wednesday9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh training session canceled12 hours ago
-
Shaheens, Bangladesh A training session cancelled12 hours ago
-
Pak-Bang 2nd Test; PCB announces free entry for students8 hours ago
-
England axe Bairstow, Ali for Australia white-ball series1 day ago
-
Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by eight wickets in 50 overs match1 day ago
-
PSA announces World Events Calendar for 2024-25 Season1 day ago
-
Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory1 day ago
-
PCB unveils five Champions Cup team mentors1 day ago