Tamim Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:28 PM

Tamim fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match." In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said a press release issued here.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings on Friday, when Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal.

Tamim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

More Stories From Sports

