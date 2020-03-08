UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tamim Named As New Bangladesh Cricket One-day Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

Tamim named as new Bangladesh cricket one-day captain

Dhaka, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Bangladesh on Sunday named opening batsman Tamim Iqbal as captain of the national one-day side, replacing pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza.

Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after the third and final game of a three-match series against Zimbabwe. He had led the side for more than five years.

"The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain," Bangladesh cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body's board of directors.

"We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for a long term," he added.

Tamim earlier led Bangladesh in three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July last year in the absence of the injured Mashrafe, but failed to inspire the team with Bangladesh losing all three matches.

His fresh tenure as ODI captain will start with the one-off match against Pakistan on April 1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Bangladesh Sri Lanka Job Zimbabwe Mashrafe Mortaza Tamim Iqbal April July Sunday All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

1 hour ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

1 hour ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

2 hours ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

2 hours ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.