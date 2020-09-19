UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanak Crashes Out Of Turkey Rally To Dent Title Defence Bid

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Tanak crashes out of Turkey Rally to dent title defence bid

Ott Tanak crashed out of the Turkey Rally on Saturday to severely dent his world championship title defence

Marmaris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Ott Tanak crashed out of the Turkey Rally on Saturday to severely dent his world championship title defence.

Tanak's Hyundai suffered a steering problem when careering off the road at full throttle towards the end of the third stage.

Both the Estonian and his co-driver escaped uninjured.

Tanak, who had breathed fresh life into his title bid when winning his home rally in Estonia, was placed seventh after Friday's opening stages.

Sebastien Ogier is now in pole position to claim his seventh WRC crown.

The Toyota driver heads the championship standings, and was in control in Turkey, the third last leg of this coronavirus-shortened season, from Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans, his Toyota teammate and main title rival.

In fourth came Sebastien Loeb, the nine-time champion who had topped the timesheets after Friday's two stages.

HYUNDAI MOTOR TOYOTA MOTOR

Related Topics

World Turkey Driver Road Estonia From Toyota Hyundai

Recent Stories

‘Next time, I’ll wear three-piece or Ghaghra f ..

5 minutes ago

Orange Line Metro Train to be launched soon, says ..

32 minutes ago

Bounedjah shines as Al Sadd thrash Al Ain

2 minutes ago

Turkey condemns Greek newspaper headline abusing E ..

2 minutes ago

COMSTECH announces annual scholarships for Turkish ..

5 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in da ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.