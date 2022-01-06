UrduPoint.com

Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament Begins In Charsadda

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament begins in Charsadda

Tangi Tehsil Inter-Club Badminton Tournament got under way under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Tangi Tehsil Inter-Club Badminton Tournament got under way under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda on Thursday.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan formally inaugurated the tournament. President District Charsadda Badminton Association Malik Iltaf Hussain, former district government member Mian Saeed, Managed Director Muhammadan school Tangi Saeed-ur-Rehman, officials players and spectators were also present.

More than 70 junior and senior players in the singles and double events are participating in the tournament.

Addressing the gathering District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan said that on the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sadaat Hussain, steps have been taken to hold different activities at the Tehsil level so that new face would be provided a chance to come up at the main pool of talent in different Games.

He said such events would not only promote sports. He said that participation in sports activities along with education would improve mental and physical development.

He assured the organisers of all possible cooperation and provision of facilities to the players and said that the series of games would continue in the same manner.

Related Topics

Sports Education Badminton Same Charsadda Tangi All Government

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country H ..

Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country Head

5 minutes ago
 Aisam, Alexander victorious in ATP World Ranking T ..

Aisam, Alexander victorious in ATP World Ranking Tennis pre-quarterfinal

17 seconds ago
 UK car sector stalls on Covid, semiconductor short ..

UK car sector stalls on Covid, semiconductor shortage

18 seconds ago
 Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-1 ..

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19: Gabon coach

20 seconds ago
 Thailand imposes 3-month ban on pork exports

Thailand imposes 3-month ban on pork exports

24 seconds ago
 Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War co ..

Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War competition ends

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.