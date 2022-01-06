Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament begins in Charsadda

Tangi Tehsil Inter-Club Badminton Tournament got under way under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Tangi Tehsil Inter-Club Badminton Tournament got under way under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda on Thursday.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan formally inaugurated the tournament. President District Charsadda Badminton Association Malik Iltaf Hussain, former district government member Mian Saeed, Managed Director Muhammadan school Tangi Saeed-ur-Rehman, officials players and spectators were also present.

More than 70 junior and senior players in the singles and double events are participating in the tournament.

Addressing the gathering District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan said that on the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sadaat Hussain, steps have been taken to hold different activities at the Tehsil level so that new face would be provided a chance to come up at the main pool of talent in different Games.

He said such events would not only promote sports. He said that participation in sports activities along with education would improve mental and physical development.

He assured the organisers of all possible cooperation and provision of facilities to the players and said that the series of games would continue in the same manner.