UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tank Clinches U-21 Football Championship Title On A Sudden-death Shoot-out

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Tank clinches U-21 Football Championship title on a sudden-death shoot-out

Tank clinched the covered trophy after recording a sudden death penalty shoot-out final of the Under-21 Games Football Championship played in presence of large number of spectators in connection with the 74rd Independence Day celebration here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Tank clinched the covered trophy after recording a sudden death penalty shoot-out final of the Under-21 Games Football Championship played in presence of large number of spectators in connection with the 74rd Independence Day celebration here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

With the final of the football in U21 Games finished in which a record 22000 male and female athletes participated in 34 different games. The final was actually pending since March 18, last because of the spread of coronavirus, the two finalists teams Tank and Bannu were asked to go back.

On the eve of 74rd Independence Day celebrations, the Directorate of sports KP decided to hold the final under the floodlights arrangements, followed by a firework.

Tank have the services of four international players, three of them represented Pakistan in the Under-16 including Muhammad Sherez, Sarjeel Babar and Khushal Khan and Inayat Ullah of is playing for Pakistan U-19 side. Other players including Hafiz Musa, Arif and Nouman also played well.

None of the team could score any goal in the stipulated 90-minute time and thus five each penalty kicks were given, on which both Tank and Bann leveled 3-3.

In sudden death shoot-out, Tank succeeded in getting lead and won the final by 4-3.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz was the chief guest at the final match. He also cut a cake in connection with the Independence Day, along with other guests including Secretary Sports KP, Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, RSO Saleem Raza and DSO Peshawar Anwar Kamal.

Former international footballers Qazi Asif, Basit Kamal, Gohar Zaman, Arshad Khan, Regional Sports Officers Bannu Amir Zahid Shah, Asif Ullah Khan Ghandapur (Dera Ismail Khan), Zakir Ullah and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed final.

After the final and cake cutting ceremony, people enjoyed firework and traditional "Atharn Dance" of the players of both Tank and Bannu. Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Director Youth KP Saleem Jan and DSO Anwar Kamal also joined the players in the Atharn Dance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Dera Ismail Khan Independence Lead Tank Junaid Khan Zahid Shah March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

ANP leaders condoles with Bukhar Shah Bacha

3 minutes ago

Kashmir echoes with anti-India demonstrations obse ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects anti-polio drive in d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.