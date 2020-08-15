Tank clinches U-21 Football Championship title on a sudden-death shoot-out

Tank clinched the covered trophy after recording a sudden death penalty shoot-out final of the Under-21 Games Football Championship played in presence of large number of spectators in connection with the 74rd Independence Day celebration here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Tank clinched the covered trophy after recording a sudden death penalty shoot-out final of the Under-21 Games Football Championship played in presence of large number of spectators in connection with the 74rd Independence Day celebration here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

With the final of the football in U21 Games finished in which a record 22000 male and female athletes participated in 34 different games. The final was actually pending since March 18, last because of the spread of coronavirus, the two finalists teams Tank and Bannu were asked to go back.

On the eve of 74rd Independence Day celebrations, the Directorate of sports KP decided to hold the final under the floodlights arrangements, followed by a firework.

Tank have the services of four international players, three of them represented Pakistan in the Under-16 including Muhammad Sherez, Sarjeel Babar and Khushal Khan and Inayat Ullah of is playing for Pakistan U-19 side. Other players including Hafiz Musa, Arif and Nouman also played well.

None of the team could score any goal in the stipulated 90-minute time and thus five each penalty kicks were given, on which both Tank and Bann leveled 3-3.

In sudden death shoot-out, Tank succeeded in getting lead and won the final by 4-3.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz was the chief guest at the final match. He also cut a cake in connection with the Independence Day, along with other guests including Secretary Sports KP, Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, RSO Saleem Raza and DSO Peshawar Anwar Kamal.

Former international footballers Qazi Asif, Basit Kamal, Gohar Zaman, Arshad Khan, Regional Sports Officers Bannu Amir Zahid Shah, Asif Ullah Khan Ghandapur (Dera Ismail Khan), Zakir Ullah and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed final.

After the final and cake cutting ceremony, people enjoyed firework and traditional "Atharn Dance" of the players of both Tank and Bannu. Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Director Youth KP Saleem Jan and DSO Anwar Kamal also joined the players in the Atharn Dance.