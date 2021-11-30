UrduPoint.com

Tanoli Assumes Charge As KPL Chairman

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:46 PM

Tanoli assumes charge as KPL Chairman

Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Arshad Khan Tanoli on Tuesday assumed the charge of Chairman of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Arshad Khan Tanoli on Tuesday assumed the charge of Chairman of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While sharing his remarks after assuming charge, he said, "I am thankful to all friends and cricket fans who have expressed good wishes for me," said a message issued here.

He said leaving Muzaffarabad Tigers was a very difficult decision but he made it for the betterment of the league and cricket.

"Together with all the franchises, we will make the KPL stronger and more stable. I would like to congratulate President of Kashmir Premier League Arif Malik and the Chief Executive Officer Shehzad Chaudhry who had brilliantly set up the League," he said.

Tanoli said they would continue to work for the betterment of the league as a team and the upcoming season of Kashmir Premier League would be more successful.

Related Topics

Cricket Muzaffarabad All Premier League

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Acti ..

UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Action' Against Ukraine Ahead of N ..

2 minutes ago
 International tennis star Sania Mirza visits SBP t ..

International tennis star Sania Mirza visits SBP tennis Stadium

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 30th Nov, 2021

KPT shipping movements report 30th Nov, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Development of Hypersonic Weapon is Russia's Respo ..

Development of Hypersonic Weapon is Russia's Response to NATO Actions - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threateni ..

Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threatening Moscow Appear in Ukraine - ..

8 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Bloc Should Engage in Arms Control ..

NATO Chief Says Bloc Should Engage in Arms Control with China Amid Military Grow ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.