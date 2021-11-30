Tanoli assumes charge as KPL Chairman

Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Arshad Khan Tanoli on Tuesday assumed the charge of Chairman of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Arshad Khan Tanoli on Tuesday assumed the charge of Chairman of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While sharing his remarks after assuming charge, he said, "I am thankful to all friends and cricket fans who have expressed good wishes for me," said a message issued here.

He said leaving Muzaffarabad Tigers was a very difficult decision but he made it for the betterment of the league and cricket.

"Together with all the franchises, we will make the KPL stronger and more stable. I would like to congratulate President of Kashmir Premier League Arif Malik and the Chief Executive Officer Shehzad Chaudhry who had brilliantly set up the League," he said.

Tanoli said they would continue to work for the betterment of the league as a team and the upcoming season of Kashmir Premier League would be more successful.