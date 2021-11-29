Tanoli takes over as Chairman KPL

Muzaffarabad Tigers owner Arshad Khan Tanoli has resigned from the post of chairman of Muzaffarabad Tigers so that he can assume the post of chairman of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Muzaffarabad Tigers owner Arshad Khan Tanoli has resigned from the post of chairman of Muzaffarabad Tigers so that he can assume the post of chairman of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) from Monday.

Arshad Khan Tanoli has bought 35% shares of KPL. "In difficult times, I am holding the post of chairman of the league. I know this post will not prove to be a flower bed," Newly elected Chairman KPL Arshad Khan Tanoli said in a statement issued here.

"I can assure you that next season of Kashmir Premier League will be more successful than before," he said.

Tanoli said he was saddened by the departure of the franchise he had created but was excited for new challenges in league management.

President KPL Arif Malik welcomed Tanoli to the league management and said hopefully with his arrival the league world be more successful.

The new administration will take over Muzaffarabad Tigers soon, he said.