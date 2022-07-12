UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Bag Bronze Medal In World Ranking Event, European Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Blind archer Tanveer Ahmed clinched a bronze medal in the Para Archery World Ranking Event and European Cup 2022 at Czech Republic.

Ahmed, who was in Czech Republic told APP that he clinched the 2nd medal of the year by winning a bronze in Para Archery World ranking event and European Cup 2022.

He lost in the semifinal against Geovanni of Italy by giving him tough fight of 7-3 set points.

Earlier, Ahmed scored personal best 346 points in the qualification round.

Italian Archers Pirano and Giovanni won Gold and Silver medals, respectively in the championship.

Ahmed would return home on Tuesday (July 12) at Faisalabad International Airport.

