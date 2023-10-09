Tanveer bags 2nd spot in Indoor Archery League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) International Visually impaired Archer Tanveer Ahmed has got 2nd place in the 60x Remote Shoot Indoor Archery League Stage 183 at Belgium.

Earlier Tanveer Ahmed also participated in the World Archery Para Championship 2023 at Pilsen Czech Republic. Tanveer, hopes to perform best in the upcoming events.

It may be mentioned here that the 39-year-old Tanveer claimed the first-ever silver medal for the country in the last edition of the Championships that was held in Dubai, last year.

“That was my first appearance in the event and I returned home with a silver medal. Now I’m targeting another medal; hopefully, gold this time,” he said, who has low vision and shoots blindfolded.

Tanveer has won several medals in national and international competitions since taking on archery in 2017. Prior to that, he was a blind cricketer and he showcased his talent for 16 years. "I’ve been a cricketer. But it is archery that gave me real recognition.”

The 2022 has been a year of success for him as he earned five international medals, including the first-ever mix team gold medal in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a silver medal in the 30-metre individual event of VI Archery and a bronze medal in 18-metre individual event of VI Archery in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a bronze medal in World Ranking Event & European Cup and a silver medal in World Archery Para Championships. “I’m the only archer from Pakistan, who has won five medals in a Calendar year,” he said.