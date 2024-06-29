Tanveer Grabs Gold Medal In Para Archery World Ranking Event
Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's talented blind archer, Tanveer Ahmed bagged a gold medal in the Para Archery World Ranking Event and European Cup 2024 at Czech Republic.
“I downed Misos Christose of Cyprus with an extensive lead of 6-2,” he told APP on Saturday.
Tanveer expressed his delight on winning the final, saying, "I am thrilled to have made it this far and won the final. I’m eager to win as many laurels for my country as possible, making the nation proud. I prepared very well for the mega event,” he said.
Tanveer's remarkable achievement has brought pride to Pakistan, and his determination to excel in the final is inspiring.
