Tanveer, His Team Mate Bag Gold Medal In Andorra Int'l Open

Muhammad Rameez Published September 25, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed and Loridana of Italy has created history by winning the first-ever gold medal in the mix team blind archery event of Andorra International Open for VI Archery 2022 at Barcelona, Spain.

According to details, Tanveer and Loridana downed Stuart Rogers and Andrea Thomas of the United Kingdom in the final by 6-0 in 18m event. Meanwhile, Tanveer would also compete against Kathleen of Belgium in the semi-final tomorrow in 18m individual event.

Earlier, Tanveer, who was ranked No 2 in World VI Archery Rankings, also bagged a silver medal in the Andorra International Open in 30m event.

He had also won the first ever silver medal for the country, as well as for Asia, in the Visually Impaired Category of the World Archery Para Championship held at Dubai earlier this year.

He also clinched a bronze medal in the Para Archery World Ranking Event and European Cup 2022 at the Czech Republic held in July.

