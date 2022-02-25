UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Moves In Para Archery World C'ships Quarterfinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani Blind Archers Tanveer Ahmed has reached the quarterfinals in visually impaired category of the Para Archery World Championships at Dubai.

According to details, Tanveer would face Matteo of Italy on Saturday while the medal matches would also be played on the same day.

Currently Tanveer sits at 7th while his country mate Waleed Aziz was at 8th position in the visually impaired category of the Championships.

Pakistan has also become the first-ever nation of Asia to participate in Visually Impaired Category of the World Championships.

Tanveer defeated Rogers Reas Evans of England by 6-2 in the knockout round while Waleed Aziz lost his match against Spain's Martin Anaya Danial by 6-4 after a strong resistance.

