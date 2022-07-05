UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Only Pak Blind Archer To Feature In World Ranking Event, European Cup 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Tanveer Ahmed was the only Pakistani blind archer to feature in the World Ranking Event and European Cup 2022 at Czech Republic.

According to details, Tanveer has reached Nove Mesto, Czech Republic to participate in the World ranking event and European Cup 2022.

The qualification matches and knock out round would be held on July 7 while the final (gold medal match) on July 9.

