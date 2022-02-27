Tanveer wins first-ever medal for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani Blind Archer Tanveer Ahmed has bagged the first-ever silver medal for Pakistan and as well as for Asia in the Visually Impaired Category of the World Archery Para Championships 2022 at Dubai.

According to details, Ahmed won the quarterfinal against Matteo of Italy by 6-4, and downed Newberry of Australia in the semifinal by 6-2.

However, in the final of the World Archery Para Championship, Ahmed lost against two-time World Champion Ruben Vanholbek by 6-0.

Ahmed won the first Silver Medal for Pakistan in Archery. Pakistan Blind Archery team would return to Pakistan on Monday at the Islamabad International Airport.