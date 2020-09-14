Former Pakistan's pacer Tanvir Ahmed believes that former captain Rashid Latif should be the Pakistan team's chief selector instead of Shoaib Akhtar or any other big name

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Former Pakistan's pacer Tanvir Ahmed believes that former captain Rashid Latif should be the Pakistan team's chief selector instead of Shoaib Akhtar or any other big name.

The 41-year-old thinks that the chief selector should be someone, who has an idea from the grass-root level and Rashid is the best candidate for that, a private news channel reported.

"Shoaib Akhtar or any other big name of Pakistan cricket doesn't know what is happening at the lower level," Tanvir said.

"Rashid is one of those, whom you can appoint chief selector as he has a vast knowledge from the grass-root level," he added.

He also suggested that if the former wicket-keeper batsman is not appointed as a chief selector so the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can appoint him for wicket-keepers at National High-Performance Center (NHPC).

"If you have brought Mohammad Yousuf as the batting at the NHPC, so you can bring him (Rashid) to benefit Pakistan cricket," he added.