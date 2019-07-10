UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taofifenua Replaces Willemse As France World Cup Back-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:14 PM

Taofifenua replaces Willemse as France World Cup back-up

Second-row Romain Taofifenua has replaced Paul Willemse in France's reserve list for their Rugby World Cup squad later this year, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Second-row Romain Taofifenua has replaced Paul Willemse in France's reserve list for their Rugby World Cup squad later this year, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Wednesday.

Taofifenua, 28, won the last of his 12 caps in the Six Nations victory over Italy in February 2018 in his only appearance under head coach Jacques Brunel.

South African-born Willemse, 26, was ruled out for the tournament after undergoing medical tests and was among six players announced as back-up to Brunel's 31-man party for the tournament in Japan which begins on September 20.

All 37 players have been together since Saturday in Paris as Les Bleus prepare to play Scotland twice and Italy once in three warm-up matches in August.

Veteran centre Mathieu Bastareaud and experienced scrum-half Morgan Parra were the main absentees from the squad.

France will face Argentina, the USA, Tonga and England in their World Cup pool following a poor run of five victories in 16 games since Brunel took charge in December 2017.

BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL

Related Topics

USA World Poor France Paris Argentina Italy Tonga Japan February August September December 2017 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

2 minutes ago

EmiratesGBC leaders elected to key global position ..

16 minutes ago

France says to halt homeopathy pay-outs from 2021

10 minutes ago

Ending corruption key to poverty alleviation: Pres ..

7 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.