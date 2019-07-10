Taofifenua replaces Willemse as France World Cup back-up

Second-row Romain Taofifenua has replaced Paul Willemse in France's reserve list for their Rugby World Cup squad later this year, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Wednesday

Taofifenua, 28, won the last of his 12 caps in the Six Nations victory over Italy in February 2018 in his only appearance under head coach Jacques Brunel.

South African-born Willemse, 26, was ruled out for the tournament after undergoing medical tests and was among six players announced as back-up to Brunel's 31-man party for the tournament in Japan which begins on September 20.

All 37 players have been together since Saturday in Paris as Les Bleus prepare to play Scotland twice and Italy once in three warm-up matches in August.

Veteran centre Mathieu Bastareaud and experienced scrum-half Morgan Parra were the main absentees from the squad.

France will face Argentina, the USA, Tonga and England in their World Cup pool following a poor run of five victories in 16 games since Brunel took charge in December 2017.

