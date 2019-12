Tareen cricket academy won the match of Inter-tehsil one-day super league championship by defeating AC-II Lodhran by nine wickets

LODHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Tareen cricket academy won the match of Inter-tehsil one-day super league championship by defeating AC-II Lodhran by nine wickets.

PTI youth wing district president Munawar Nadeem was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said sports opportunities were being provided to youth, besides education.

He said a healthy society could be made by promoting sports activities.