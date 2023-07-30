Tariq elected as new EC member of WESPA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Tariq Pervez was elected as new Executive Committee member of the World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) at Las Vegas, USA.

The elections for the new Executive Committee of the WESPA were held at Las Vegas during the annual general meeting, Tariq Pervez, Director, Pakistan Scrabble Association told APP on Sunday.

I secured 348 votes the second highest among all members and was elected as member WESPA, he said.

He said Chris Lipe of USA was elected as the chairman while Carol Johnson of Australia as the secretary and Jason Broersma of Canada as the treasurer.

The new governing body besides other things would decide among the venues and dates for the World Scrabble Championship and World Youth Scrabble Championship, he said.