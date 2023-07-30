Open Menu

Tariq Elected As New EC Member Of WESPA

Muhammad Rameez Published July 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Tariq elected as new EC member of WESPA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Tariq Pervez was elected as new Executive Committee member of the World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) at Las Vegas, USA.

The elections for the new Executive Committee of the WESPA were held at Las Vegas during the annual general meeting, Tariq Pervez, Director, Pakistan Scrabble Association told APP on Sunday.

I secured 348 votes the second highest among all members and was elected as member WESPA, he said.

He said Chris Lipe of USA was elected as the chairman while Carol Johnson of Australia as the secretary and Jason Broersma of Canada as the treasurer.

The new governing body besides other things would decide among the venues and dates for the World Scrabble Championship and World Youth Scrabble Championship, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Australia Canada Las Vegas Sunday All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

24 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports