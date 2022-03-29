Tariq Khan of WAPDA, Gul Khan of Sindh win Mr. Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding titles

Tariq Khan of Pakistan Wapda and Gul Khan of Sindh claimed Mr and Junior Mr. Pakistan titles in the 69th edition of the National Bodybuilding Contests held at Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Tariq Khan of Pakistan Wapda and Gul Khan of Sindh claimed Mr and Junior Mr. Pakistan titles in the 69th edition of the National Bodybuilding Contests held at Peshawar sports Complex on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest on this occasion.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Imdad Ullah Memon, Director General Sports Wapda, Tariq Zafar, President Sindh Bodybuilding Association, President KP Bodybuilding Association Sohail bin Qayyum, Secretary General PBF Tariq Pervez, Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, panel of judges, players and hundreds of spectators were also present.

Tariq Khan, hailing from interior city Peshawar, grabbed the title of Mr. Pakistan. "It was a dream come true," Tariq Khan told media men soon after awarding the Mr.

Pakistan title. "I will do my best to win back the title in the Asian Bodybuilding Contests and for this my preparation is already under way," Tariq Khan added.

Gul Khan of Sindh was declared as Junior Mr. Pakistan after a tough fight with the Army, Wapda, Punjab and HEC musclemen. Fayyaz Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the Men's Physics Pakistan title.

Masters 45 year Champion title won by Zahid Khan of Wapda and more than 45 years WAPDA's Ashraf Ali won the title. Overall, WAPDA came first with 140 points, Pakistan Army came second with 50 points, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came third with 37 points, Punjab came fourth with 23 points and Railways came fourth with 15 points.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest on the occasion along with DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan. Duties of Chief Judge Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary General of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Parvez accompanied him along with Asian Medalist Shahid Butt, Former Mr. Pakistan Arshad Mughal, Secretary Sindh Bodybuilding Association and National Champion Syed Saeed Jamil, Former Mr.

Pakistan Khalid Ali, Secretary Balochistan Bodybuilding Federation, Abdul Ali, National Champion Mohammad Umair, Former KP Champion Hidayatullah Khalil and Former Mr. Pakistan Hanif Mohammad was included.

WAPDA's Zahid Khan winner, Wapda's Mudassar runner-up while Punjab's Aftab Aslam was at third place in the National Championship. In the Men's physics 173cm category, Muhammad Fayyaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the winner, KP's Emmad was the runner-up, while Sindh's Zahid Karim was the third. Police's Aqeel-ur-Rehman is runner-up while Mohsin Raza of Police is third.

Wapda's Zubair Butt won the 90kg class, followed by Wapda's Yaseen Khan while Rizwan Yousuf of Police was third. Akhtar Bilal of KP was third, Tariq Khan of WAPDA was the winner in Mr. Pakistan 100kg class, Akhtar Bilal of KP was runner-up and Omesh Jalil of Army was third. Momin Khan won, Wapda's Suleman Khan runner-up while Wapda's Inamullah was third. Fida Hussain, winner of WAPDA in National 85kg class competition, was Qari Alamzeb runner-up of Army while Zahid Nadeem of Army was third. WAPDA's Zahid Nadeem was runner-up while WAPDA's Inayat was at the third position. Limanan was third, Hafiz Adeel Wapda in Mr.

Pakistan 75kg, Zahid Khan of Wapda was runner-up while Ali Ehsan of Army was third. Winner Salman Ahmed runner-up while Punjab's Anis Hanif was third in Mr.

Pakistan 65kg class competitions, WAPDA's Ashraf Ali winner KP Akram Khan runner-up while Sindh's Danish Ali came third in 65kg class, Mohsin Ali of WAPDA was runner-up, Faizal Kan of Army was runner up while M Adnan of WAPDA was at third position. KP won the bronze medal in the class of Mr. Pakistan's Gul Nawaz winner KP M Adnan. KP won the bronze medal.

At the end, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash, DG Sports KP gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the position holders of various class besides given Mr. and Junior Mr, Pakistan titles.