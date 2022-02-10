Tariq leads opening day of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Garrison appeared outstanding and surfaced as the leader with a gross score of 77 on the first day of the 4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Garrison appeared outstanding and surfaced as the leader with a gross score of 77 on the first day of the 4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Thursday.

While playing against some very skilled senior amateurs Tariq Mehmood held the top position with good all round play and never hitting wayward shots. Placed at a score of gross 80 is Rashid Akbar (Garrison) who is another talented senior who falls in the category of prize winners regularly. Bunched together at a score of gross 82 are Asim Tiwana (Gymkhana), Col (r) Asif Mehdi and M.

Shafi. At gross 84 are placed Shahid Warraich, Imran Ahmed and Brig Muhammad Aslam.

In the Ladies Category the one who stands out is Iman Ali Shah with a good looking score of gross 75. Parkha Ijaz is at 78 and Ghazala Yasmin at 79 while Suneya Osama is at 80.

Tomorrow, Friday 120 highly graded amateur golf players take the field and the first four ball that tees off at 7am is Mubariz Ahmed (handicap zero), Nouman Ilyas the national amateur champion, (handicap 3), Stephen John(handicap 4) and Rehman Shah (7).