UrduPoint.com

Tariq Leads Opening Day Of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Tariq leads opening day of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Garrison appeared outstanding and surfaced as the leader with a gross score of 77 on the first day of the 4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Garrison appeared outstanding and surfaced as the leader with a gross score of 77 on the first day of the 4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Thursday.

While playing against some very skilled senior amateurs Tariq Mehmood held the top position with good all round play and never hitting wayward shots. Placed at a score of gross 80 is Rashid Akbar (Garrison) who is another talented senior who falls in the category of prize winners regularly. Bunched together at a score of gross 82 are Asim Tiwana (Gymkhana), Col (r) Asif Mehdi and M.

Shafi. At gross 84 are placed Shahid Warraich, Imran Ahmed and Brig Muhammad Aslam.

In the Ladies Category the one who stands out is Iman Ali Shah with a good looking score of gross 75. Parkha Ijaz is at 78 and Ghazala Yasmin at 79 while Suneya Osama is at 80.

Tomorrow, Friday 120 highly graded amateur golf players take the field and the first four ball that tees off at 7am is Mubariz Ahmed (handicap zero), Nouman Ilyas the national amateur champion, (handicap 3), Stephen John(handicap 4) and Rehman Shah (7).

Related Topics

Lahore WAPDA Rashid Iman Ali All Top

Recent Stories

CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 273,071.429 milli ..

CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 273,071.429 million

42 seconds ago
 Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support fo ..

Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support for victim's family

44 seconds ago
 US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high ..

US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

2 minutes ago
 AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, ..

AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, Cardiac Surgery Hospital soon: ..

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museu ..

SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>