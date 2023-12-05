Open Menu

Tariq Pervez Elected As Chairman World Youth Committee

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The World Scrabble Federation (WESPA) has elected Tariq Pervez of Pakistan as new chairman of the World Youth Committee.

The announcement came at the end of the World Youth Scrabble Championship in Thailand, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant as Ms.

Karen Richards announced her retirement after 18 years in office.

Tariq Pervez has taken charge and would pick his team to decide about holding future world youth championships.

The president of Pakistan Scrabble Association Nadeem Omar and chief patron Ms Goshpi Avari congratulated Tariq Pervez and termed his election an honor for Pakistan.

