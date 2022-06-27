Tariq Pervez elected as President Pak Bodybuilding Federation

Former Mr Pakistan Tariq Pervez, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Tariq Zafar from Sindh were elected as the President and the General Secretary respectively of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation in an election held at Peshawar Services Club here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Mr Pakistan Tariq Pervez, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Tariq Zafar from Sindh were elected as the President and the General Secretary respectively of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation in an election held at Peshawar Services Club here on Monday.

Associate Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt participated in the election as an observer. Representatives of host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Athlete Commission, WAPDA, Army, Higher education and Pakistan Judging Association participated in the election.

All the members except the secretary general were elected unopposed. The election for the seat of secretary general was held in which Tariq Zafar from Sindh was elected by securing 13 votes, while his rival Syed Saeed Jamil, also from Sindh, got only one vote.

It was for the first time that a person from Sindh was elected for the post of secretary general. The meeting also decided that Pakistani athletes would participate in the forthcoming Mr Asia in Kyrgyzstan and World Cup in Korea and World Bodybuilding Championship to be held in November this year in Spain).

Tariq Pervez previously served as Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.

After being elected as the president of the bodybuilding federation, he paid tribute to the delegates from all over Pakistan for their confidence in him. He thanked Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mahmood for holding a successful election and said that he was under the supervision of the POA .

General Secretary Tariq Zafar said that he would work hard for the promotion and development of bodybuilding and would work for the promotion and development of sports across the country.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and President KP Olympic Syed Aqil Shah was specially invited to see the election. Aqil congratulated the newly elected office bearers and congratulated all the participants on behalf of President POA Lt. General (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan.

