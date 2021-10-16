Tariq, Shabbir ahead in 40th Punjab Open Golf at PAF Skyview

The highly elevated and revered golf professional of Pakistan, Shabbir Iqbal is again in a position to domineer his adversaries including Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad shared the top slot with him in the In the 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship here on Saturday at PAF Skyview Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The highly elevated and revered golf professional of Pakistan, Shabbir Iqbal is again in a position to domineer his adversaries including Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad shared the top slot with him in the In the 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship here on Saturday at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

As the championship stands right now on the fringe of conclusion, Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) is in the lead with two rounds of 69 and 68 and an aggregate total of gross 137, seven under par. His professional comrade, Mohammad Tariq is also placed at the illustrious score of gross 137 and his two rounds scores were 66 and 71 and that makes the battle even with M.Tariq looking energized and seeking acclamation in the final round on Sunday.

In the second round on Friday remained constant, steady and relied on his short game capabilities. He managed a forceful round of gross 68 through precise play As for Tariq he could not repeat his excellence of the first day but played well enough to stay in a leading position. Other competitors are assertive and authoritative champions like Matloob and the juvenile Ahmed Baig.

Matlloob is at a two days gross score of 138 and Ahmed Baig is also at 138.By virtue of this the golfing encounter is all laid out for an agitation loaded hostility. Since all four enjoy a comprehensive understanding of technique and artistry, the winners margin will not be overwhelming.

Other professionals who played admirably well are M.Shahzad (Garrison), Taimoor Khan (Peshawar), Adil Jehangir(PAF Skyview) and Akbar Mehroz (Gymkhana). They are all bunched together at a majestic score of 139 ,five under par.At 141 are Abdul Zahoor ,Shahid Javed Khan and Ansar Mehmood.These professionals have put in a sterling display of quality golf.

In the amateur category the leader is Mohsin Zafar (Gymkhana) at a score of 139,followed by Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm at 149.Noman Asghar and Damil Ataullah are at 150.

Tomorrow, Sunday is the final day of the 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship and at the conclusion of the championship, the prize distribution will be held in the evening at 4.P.M. at PAF Skyview Golf Club Lawns.