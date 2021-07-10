UrduPoint.com
Taskin And Muzarabani Fined After Harare Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:35 AM

Bangladesh player Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani have been fined 15 percent of their match fees after a face-off during the ongoing Harare Test, the International Cricket Council said on Friday

The players were involved in an incident that occurred in the 85th over of Bangladesh's first innings on Thursday when Muzarabani was bowling to Taskin.

"The two players moved aggressively towards each other, and contact was made after words were exchanged face to face," the ICC said in a statement.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, the ICC added.

The ICC introduced a demerit points system to punish players for repeatedly breaking its code of conduct.

If a player gets four demerit points within 24 months, he gets a one Test or two-limited over game ban. If he gets eight demerit points within 24 months, the ban doubles.

The ICC said both players admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Andy Pycroft and thus no hearing was needed.

Taskin hit his maiden Test fifty, 75 off 134 balls, in Bangladesh's first innings total of 468 runs.

Bangladesh were leading Zimbabwe by 237 runs at the end of third day's play after the hosts were bowled out for 276 runs in their first innings.

