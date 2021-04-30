UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taskin Shines But Fails To Slow Sri Lanka Run Fest

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run fest

Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for 119 on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka Friday as the hosts piled up 469 runs for six at stumps

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for 119 on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka Friday as the hosts piled up 469 runs for six at stumps.

The 26-year-old had an impressive morning spell where his four overs cost just seven runs and produced two wickets.

He removed centurion Lahiru Thirimanne for 140 runs and Angelo Mathews (five) in quick succession.

After lunch, Taskin bowled Pathum Nissanka with a delivery that kept low and in the very next over, left-arm spinner Taijul islam dismissed Oshada Fernando who was on 81.

From 382 for six, Ramesh Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella added 87 runs for the seventh wicket.

Taskin was denied a fourth wicket when Najmul Shanto put down Ramesh Mendis at second slip.

Playing just his seventh Test, Taskin generated good pace and troubled the right-handed batsmen by swinging the ball away from them.

After conceding 291 runs for a solitary wicket on day one, Sri Lanka found it tougher on Friday, scoring only 43 runs in 26 overs in the morning session while losing three wickets.

Dickwella played a key role in the final stand, bringing up his half-century in just 48 balls. He was on 64 at stumps while Mendis was 22 not out.

Play was suspended for 24 minutes after tea due to bad light and although the players were back on the field, only 6.5 overs were possible before the day ended. Twenty five overs were lost in all.

The first Test ended in a tame draw with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle giving the pitch a below average rating and a demerit point.

Related Topics

ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Tame Taijul Islam Taskin Ahmed Ranjan Madugalle All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Petroleum Division hands over Rs 305 mln Saindak p ..

3 minutes ago

AJK PTI Info. Secy condoles over sad demise of G.M ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse hanging with tree recovered

3 minutes ago

Economy showing signs of recovery amid Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Workers undergo corona test before leaving UAE

11 minutes ago

Climate Activists Block Entrance to UK's Nuclear S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.