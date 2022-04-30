UrduPoint.com

Tauqir Zia Says No Need To Change Incumbent PCB Chairman

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 30, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Tauqir Zia says no need to change incumbent PCB Chairman

The former PCB Chairman has lashed out at the political parties for interfering into cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News April 30th, 2022) Tauqir Zia, former PCB Chairman, has said that there is no need to change incumbent PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

The former PCB chairman has lashed out at the political parties for interfering into cricket.

He also talked about number of suggestions for the PCB to act upon.

Zia said, “Our system has been like that and until or unless we change the system,” adding that nothing was going to happen.

He said a clear plan was needed for a change no matter if there was general elections or not.

The former PCB Chairman said, “I personally think politics should be completely eradicated from our sports, especially cricket.

Change means implementing your own ideas and anyone who comes in after Ramiz Raja, will only take things backwards because that is what change does,”.

Tauqir claimed that politicians should focus on running the county instead.

The majority are requesting department cricket to be restored ever since Imran Khan’s exit. Tauqir also shared his opinion on the matter.

He said, “Departmental cricket provides two main benefits; provides employment to cricketers and since more cricket is being played, you get to see more talent on display,”.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports PCB From Employment

Recent Stories

What happened with Usman Buzdar on last day in pow ..

What happened with Usman Buzdar on last day in power corridors?

35 minutes ago
 Hydel Energy: WAPDA devises plan for expansion of ..

Hydel Energy: WAPDA devises plan for expansion of hydropower generation

1 hour ago
 Protection of constitution collective responsibili ..

Protection of constitution collective responsibility: Raja Pervaiz

1 hour ago
 Rescue-1122 plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

Rescue-1122 plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

1 hour ago
 Macron Pledges More Military Assistance to Kiev in ..

Macron Pledges More Military Assistance to Kiev in Phone Call With Zelenskyy - R ..

1 hour ago
 Unity vital to foil BJP's evil designs in IIOJK: N ..

Unity vital to foil BJP's evil designs in IIOJK: Nayeem Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.