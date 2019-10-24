Taylor confident of knocking out Prograis

Scotland's Josh Taylor is "100 per cent" confident he can knock out undefeated American Regis Prograis during the a super-lightweight unification bout in London on Saturday

Taylor won the IBF title in his last fight, while Prograis holds the WBA and WBC belts, with this bout also the final of the division's World Boxing Super Series.

With an impressive record of 15 wins from 15 fights, including 12 knock-outs, the Edinburgh-born boxer feels he can do the same against Prograis.

"I'm in the best shape I've ever been in," said Taylor.

"All these fights on the line are going to bring out the best of me.

"I don't think he does anything better than me. I just want to get there and get it done now.

"100 percent I feel like I can knock him out there." Prograis remains the favourite for the bout and travelled to the UK over three weeks before the fight to adapt.

"I don't think he's better than me in anything, but he's good," said Prograis.

"Even before the (Super Series) tournament started I felt like 'Josh Taylor is the best in the world at 140 Pounds apart from me'."