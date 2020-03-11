UrduPoint.com
Taylor Guides Zimbabwe To 119-7 In Second Bangladesh T20

Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Brendan Taylor hit an unbeaten 59 runs as Zimbabwe made 119-7 in their 20 overs in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Taylor was supported by Craig Ervine, who made 29 runs as the duo shared 57-runs for the second wicket after Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and asked Zimbabwe to bat first.

Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh, which will be looking to clean sweep Zimbabwe after winning the Monday's first match by 48 runs.

Bangladesh also won the preceding one-day international series 3-0 and one-off Test by an innings and 106 runs.

More Stories From Sports

