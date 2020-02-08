UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taylor Leads Late Flurry, As New Zealand Post 273 Against India

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Taylor leads late flurry, as New Zealand post 273 against India

New Zealand recovered to reach 273 for eight with half centuries by Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor mixed with a mid-innings collapse in the second one-day international in Auckland on Saturday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :New Zealand recovered to reach 273 for eight with half centuries by Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor mixed with a mid-innings collapse in the second one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

The batting performance bore no resemblance to the match-winning innings in the first ODI as New Zealand fell apart against an accurate India attack.

From being one for 142 with more than 23 overs remaining, New Zealand lost seven wickets for only 55 runs over the next 15 overs before Kyle Jamieson, on debut, joined Taylor to put on 76 in a late flurry of boundaries.

Taylor was not out 73 with the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson unbeaten on 25 to go with Guptill's 79.

But the innings was shaped by Shardul Thakur who accounted for the wickets of Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme and the crucial run out of Guptill.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Tom Latham and ran out Jimmy Neesham while Yuzendra Chahal took the wickets of Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman and Tim Southee.

Nicholls (41) put on 93 with Guptill in a promising start for New Zealand and when Chahal dropped a caught and bowled chance off Nicholls it appeared luck was on their side.

But Chahal claimed the opener's wicket in his next over with Blundell then joining Guptill to lift the score to 142 when the collapse started.

Blundell was caught for 22 and Guptill, who had posted his 36th ODI half-century and first in 11 innings, followed three overs later when he called for a single that never looked on and was run out.

While Taylor, a centurymaker in the first match, held up one end he had a succession of partners who failed to reach double figures until Jamieson arrived to help him through to his 51st half century.

Related Topics

India Attack Century Auckland Mark Chapman Henry Nicholls Shardul Thakur Colin De Grandhomme Lucky Cement Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.