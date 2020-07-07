UrduPoint.com
Taylor Ready For 'unique' Weltklasse Zurich

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Taylor ready for 'unique' Weltklasse Zurich

Paris, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Double Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor said on Tuesday that this week's reformed Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration event will be a unique experience as he continues his preparation for next year's Tokyo Games.

Switzerland hosts the event on Friday but athletes, including the US' Taylor as well as fellow Americans in sprinters Noah Lyles and Allyson Felix, will be competing across the globe in a format adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is going to be a unique experience but nonetheless I'm very grateful for this opportunity and if this is the new normal for the time being then let's attack it head on and make the best of it," Taylor said.

Next year's Olympics in Japan were re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak but Taylor said the period had a minimal effect on his build-up for his title defence.

"The goals are the exact same, it's just that the finish line has been moved, but it's still to be the best in the world and to be the best person on the day," Taylor said.

"To be stronger, faster, smarter, to be prepared for that Olympic final is the end goal, only the finish line has changed, the goals have remained the same," he added.

