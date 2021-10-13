Top seed Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan moved in the semifinals of the Chief of Air Staff-Serene Hotels International Squash Tournament for Men here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Top seed Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan moved in the semifinals of the Chief of Air Staff-Serene Hotels International Squash Tournament for Men here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In the Men's event quarterfinals, Tayyab downed Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) by 10-12,11-9,11-6,11-8 (42 Min), Auguste Dussourd (FRA) beat Farhan Zaman (PAK) by 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-8 (40 Min), Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) defeated Max Lee (HKG) by 11-7,12-10,11-6 (24 Min) and Henry Leung (HKG) got a walkover against Karim El Hammamy (EGY).

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, was holding the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament for Men along with Serena Hotels-Combaxx sports International Squash Tournament for Women here.

Apart from Pakistan, a group of 21 foreign players from nine countries including Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland were featuring in the events.

In Women's event quarterfinals, Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) beat Nadia Pfister (SUI) by 11-4,11-9,8-11,11-6 (23 Min), Salma Eltayeb (EGY) defeated Farah Momen (EGY) by 11-5,11-5,11-9 (18 Min), Nadeen Kotb (EGY) outplayed Sadia Gul (PAK) by 11-4,11-1, 11-1 (10 Min) and Marie Stephan (FRA) downed Noor Ul Huda (PAK) by 11-2,11-0,11-6 (14 Min).

The semifinals of Men and Women's events would be played on Thursday.