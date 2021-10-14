Tayyab Aslam loses in CAS International Squash semifinal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :World No 45 Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan lost his semifinal battle of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament against World No 59 Auguste Dussourd of France at Mushaf Squash Complex, here on Thursday.

Tayyab conceded defeat to the French by a score line of 11-9,11-7,9-11,3-11,11-4 in 60 minutes.

In the second semifinal, World No 67 Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt saw off World No 71 Henry Leung of Hong Kong by 8-11,11-7,11-7,11-5 in 41 minutes.

Elsewhere, in women event's first semifinal, World No 81 Salma El Tayab of Egypt edge passed her compatriot World No 102 Fayrouz Aboelkheir with a game score of 11-7, 7-11, 11-6 and 12-10. The match lasted for 33 minutes.

In the second semifinal, World No 69 Marie Stephan of France overcame World No 149 Nadeen Kotb of Egypt by 11-7,6-11,11-9,11-9 in 31 minutes.

The tournament finals of both men and Women events would be played on Friday.

