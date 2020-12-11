UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tayyab Aslam, Madina Zafar Win Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Tayyab Aslam, Madina Zafar win Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Tayyab Aslam lifted the men's title and Madina Zafar that of the women of Pakistan International Squash Tournament in the epic final showdowns at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

In the men's event, Tayyab Aslam warded off challenge from Nasir Iqbal to win the fixture with a game score of 11-7, 6-11, 3-11, 12-10 and 13-11.

Tayyab won the first but lost the next two sets. However, he again pulled the rabbit out of the hat to take the final two sets, showing that he is made of a sterner stuff and capable of pulling surprises in the toughest conditions. The seesaw battle between the two highly talented athletes lasted for 68 minutes.

In the women's event, Madina Zafar outwitted her sister Faiza Zafar in a thrilling encounter. She took the first two games 11-8, 11-1. But Faiza bounced back to secure the next two sets 2-11, 7-11. In the last set, both exhibited stunning display, but it was Madina, who finally clinched the game 11-9 to emerge victorious. The titanic nail-biter lasted for 31 minutes.

Squash legend and Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, gave away trophies and prizes to the men and women finalist players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Islamabad President Of Pakistan Nasir Women Event From

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

56 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.