ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Tayyab Aslam lifted the men's title and Madina Zafar that of the women of Pakistan International Squash Tournament in the epic final showdowns at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

In the men's event, Tayyab Aslam warded off challenge from Nasir Iqbal to win the fixture with a game score of 11-7, 6-11, 3-11, 12-10 and 13-11.

Tayyab won the first but lost the next two sets. However, he again pulled the rabbit out of the hat to take the final two sets, showing that he is made of a sterner stuff and capable of pulling surprises in the toughest conditions. The seesaw battle between the two highly talented athletes lasted for 68 minutes.

In the women's event, Madina Zafar outwitted her sister Faiza Zafar in a thrilling encounter. She took the first two games 11-8, 11-1. But Faiza bounced back to secure the next two sets 2-11, 7-11. In the last set, both exhibited stunning display, but it was Madina, who finally clinched the game 11-9 to emerge victorious. The titanic nail-biter lasted for 31 minutes.

Squash legend and Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, gave away trophies and prizes to the men and women finalist players.