Tayyab Aslam swats aside Harindar Pal to claim gold at SAG

Top seed Tayyab Aslam swatted aside India's Harindar Pal Singh 3-1 to win gold medal in individual squash event of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ):Top seed Tayyab Aslam swatted aside India's Harindar Pal Singh 3-1 to win gold medal in individual squash event of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Tayyab lost first set 8-11, but bounced back strongly to win next three sets 11-3, 11-8 and 11-8.

Event's second seed Farhoon Mehboob earned bronze as he had conceded defeat to Harindar Pal 3-2 in a nail-biting semifinal thriller on Saturday 9-11,11-8,6-11,11-8, 11-9.

Pakistan women players Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar also claimed bronze medal in individual round of squash event. In total, in individual round of men and women events Pakistan earned one gold and three bronze medals.