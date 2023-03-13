UrduPoint.com

Tayyab 'blessed' To Share Dressing Room With Greats

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Tayyab 'blessed' to share dressing room with greats

Karachi Kings' young right-handed opener Tayyab Tahir expressed pleasure over sharing the dressing room with 'great players' amid his stint with the former champions in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi Kings' young right-handed opener Tayyab Tahir expressed pleasure over sharing the dressing room with 'great players' amid his stint with the former champions in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Tayyab, who represented the Kings in five matches this season, scored 137 runs at an average of 27.4 and smashed two brilliant half-centuries. He termed it a great experience after his side bowed out from the tournament on a winning note, said a press release.

Taking to Twitter, the right-handed opener also expressed his pleasure in sharing the dressing room with some great players and stated that the Kings will try to make a strong comeback next year.

"Well it's been a great feeling to be part of Karachi Kings," wrote Tayyab. "And felt blessed to share the dressing room with great players, thank you so much for this experience," he added.

Meanwhile, another emerging cricketer Irfan Khan Niazi, who impressed all with his batting and fielding skills in PSL 8, also expressed his gratitude for concluding the tournament on a winning note and is determined that his side will bounce back in the next edition.

"Alhamdulillah, ended the tournament on a high note. Unfortunately couldn't qualify for the playoffs, "Thank you everyone for your immense support, we will bounce back next year Insha Allah," wrote Niazi It is worth mentioning that notable contributions by debutant opener Muhammad Akhlaq and skipper Imad Wasim guided the Kings to a total of 196/7 before bowlers led the side to an 86-run victory over Lahore Qalandars.

The dominating victory over Qalandars in their final PSL 8 fixture lifted the Kings to finish in fifth place as they concluded the extravaganza with six points in 10 matches.

Related Topics

Karachi Twitter Pakistan Super League Young Lahore Qalandars Imad Wasim Turkish Lira Karachi Kings All From Share

Recent Stories

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

1 minute ago
 Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

43 minutes ago
 55,000 prisoners to be screened for various diseas ..

55,000 prisoners to be screened for various diseases: Caretaker Punjab Health Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 87,20 ..

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 87,200 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Tunisian Parliament Reopens After Long Hiatus

Tunisian Parliament Reopens After Long Hiatus

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.