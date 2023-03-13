Tayyab 'blessed' to share dressing room with greats

Karachi Kings' young right-handed opener Tayyab Tahir expressed pleasure over sharing the dressing room with 'great players' amid his stint with the former champions in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi Kings' young right-handed opener Tayyab Tahir expressed pleasure over sharing the dressing room with 'great players' amid his stint with the former champions in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Tayyab, who represented the Kings in five matches this season, scored 137 runs at an average of 27.4 and smashed two brilliant half-centuries. He termed it a great experience after his side bowed out from the tournament on a winning note, said a press release.

Taking to Twitter, the right-handed opener also expressed his pleasure in sharing the dressing room with some great players and stated that the Kings will try to make a strong comeback next year.

"Well it's been a great feeling to be part of Karachi Kings," wrote Tayyab. "And felt blessed to share the dressing room with great players, thank you so much for this experience," he added.

Meanwhile, another emerging cricketer Irfan Khan Niazi, who impressed all with his batting and fielding skills in PSL 8, also expressed his gratitude for concluding the tournament on a winning note and is determined that his side will bounce back in the next edition.

"Alhamdulillah, ended the tournament on a high note. Unfortunately couldn't qualify for the playoffs, "Thank you everyone for your immense support, we will bounce back next year Insha Allah," wrote Niazi It is worth mentioning that notable contributions by debutant opener Muhammad Akhlaq and skipper Imad Wasim guided the Kings to a total of 196/7 before bowlers led the side to an 86-run victory over Lahore Qalandars.

The dominating victory over Qalandars in their final PSL 8 fixture lifted the Kings to finish in fifth place as they concluded the extravaganza with six points in 10 matches.