Tayyab, Hamza, Nasir, Israr in Squash semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Tayyab Aslam, Hamza Sharif, Nasir Iqbal and Israr Ahmad have moved in the semifinals of the PSF-Combaxx sports Squash Championship being played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports was organizing PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship.

In the quarterfinals played on Sunday, Tayyab Aslam (Pak) beat Farhan Mehboob (Pak) by 11-9,11-5,11-3 in 24 Min, Hamza Sharif (Pak) beat Amaad Fareed (Pak) by 11-4, 6-11,11-1,5-11,11-8 in 39 Min, Nasir Iqbal (Pak) beat Farhan Zaman (Pak) by 11-4,11-7,11-5 in 17 Min, Israr Ahmad (Pak) beat Asim Khan (Pak) by 12-10,11-5,9-11,11-5 in 47 Min. The semifinals of the championship would be played on August 30.