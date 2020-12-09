UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Tayyab, Israr, Amaad, Nasir move to semifinals of Pakistan Int'l Squash tourney

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmad, Amaad Fareed and Nasir Iqbal moved to the semifinals of Pakistan International Squash Tournament of men event by beating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal, Tayyab Aslam outwitted M Farhan Hashmi 3-1. He lost the first set but bounced back to win next three sets, beating his opponent by a scoreline of 7-11, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5 in a 32-minute clash.

In the second quarterfinal, Israr Ahmad defeated Waqas Mehboob in three straights sets in 23 minutes by a scoreline of 11-3, 11-3, 11-8.

In the third quarterfinal, Amaad Fareed edged passed Farhan Zaman in a 25-minute three-set tense battle by a scoreline of 11-8, 11-7, 12-10.

In the last quarterfinal, Nasir Iqbal thrashed Asim Khan 3-1 in a tough battle by a scoreline of 11-9, 11-2, 7-11, 11-5. The match lasted for 42 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the first women event quarterfinal, Amna Fayyaz overwhelmed Anum Mustafa Aziz in 3 straight sets by a scoreline of 11-4, 11-5, 11-7.

In the second quarterfinal, Madina Zafar subdued Saima Shaukat 3-0 by an 11-8, 13-11, 11-4. In the third quarterfinal, Moqaddas Ashraf warded off challenge from Noor Ul Huda to beat her 3-0 by a scoreline 11-8, 11-9, 11-3. In the last quarterfinal, Faiza Zafar beat Rushna Mehboob 3-0 in an almost one-sided affair by a scoreline of 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Semifinals of both men and women events would be played on Thursday.

