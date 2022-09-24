Tayyab Pehalwan wins title of Rustam-e-Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Muhammad Tayyab Pehalwan has won the title of Rustam-e-Faisalabad by defeating his rival in divisional level wrestling tournament.

As many as 24 wrestlers belonging to Faisalabad division participated in the tournament played at Dijkot sports Complex Faisalabad.

The final contest was held between Muhammad Tayyab Pehalwan of Jhang and Yar Muhammad Ghora Pehalwan of Tandlianwala (Faisalabad) and during thrilling contest, Tayyab Pehalwan defeated his rival and won the title.

MPA Shakeel Shahid witnessed the final contest as a chief guest. Later, he distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

The winner was awarded cash prize of Rs 50,000, and runner-up Rs 30,000.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateefand others were also present on the occasion.