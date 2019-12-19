UrduPoint.com
Tayyab Stuns Farhan To Claim Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament Title

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:41 PM

Tayyab stuns Farhan to claim Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament title

Tayyab Aslam prevailed against compatriot Farhan Mehboob to annex Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament title at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Tayyab Aslam prevailed against compatriot Farhan Mehboob to annex Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament title at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who is currently World No 60 dispatched World No 91 Farhan Mehboob in straight-games 3-0 in the final encounter by an 11-8, 13-11, 11-4 scoreline in 40-minutes.

Meanwhile, World No 52 Sabrina Sobhy of USA claimed the women title of the event as she dispatched World No 101 Hana Moataz of Egypt in the final in straight-sets by an 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 scoreline in 30 minutes.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, awarded prizes and trophies to the finalist players. Chief Executive Officer Serena Hotels Aziz Bolani, squash legend Qamar Zaman, dignitaries and a large number of players, officials and squash enthusiasts also attended the closing ceremony.

Besides Pakistan, a large number of international men and women squash players from Austria, Egypt, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordon, Malaysia, Portugal, Switzerland and USA participated in the event, which carried a prize money of $20,000 for men and $12,000 for women.

